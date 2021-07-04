Moorhead, Randy Thomas

MADISON – Randy Thomas Moorhead, age 55, of Madison, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home, in the loving arms of his wife.

Randy is survived by his wife, Lisa Moorhead; his son, Christopher (Christine) Moorhead; his daughters, Alisha (James) Zifke and JoEllen (Jonathan) Copley; his grandsons, Ryan, Matthew, Eric and Nathan; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held on July 24 at the Moorhead Home, 1205 Mendota St., Madison, from 1 p.m.–5 p.m.

