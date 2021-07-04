Menu
Randy Moorhead
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Moorhead, Randy Thomas

MADISON – Randy Thomas Moorhead, age 55, of Madison, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home, in the loving arms of his wife.

Randy is survived by his wife, Lisa Moorhead; his son, Christopher (Christine) Moorhead; his daughters, Alisha (James) Zifke and JoEllen (Jonathan) Copley; his grandsons, Ryan, Matthew, Eric and Nathan; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held on July 24 at the Moorhead Home, 1205 Mendota St., Madison, from 1 p.m.–5 p.m.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Moorhead Home
1205 Mendota St., Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
