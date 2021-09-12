Menu
Raverne "Phil" Wedige

Wedige, Raverne "Phil"

SUN PRAIRIE - The family of Raverne "Phil" Wedige is hosting an open house celebration of life on Sunday, Sept. 19, at PRAIRIE LANES, 430 Clarmar Drive, Sun Prairie, WI, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Phil passed away on March 29, 2020. We gather to remember this wonderful man who is greatly missed. Please bring your memories and stories to share. We look forward to seeing everyone and sharing the many good memories we have. Light hors d'oeuvres and dessert will be served.

Love you Dad, Papa Phil, Grandpa Phil and Great-Grandpa Phil.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
PRAIRIE LANES
430 Clarmar Drive, Sun Prairie, WI
Phil taught Electronics at Sun Prairie High School. In the '70s, that was revolutionary. Two of my brothers and I took all of his classes, shaping us for careers in electronics and turning us into techno-geeks. Phil was my teacher, mentor, friend and even employer. Besides the classroom curriculum, he taught me how to water ski and got me into Amateur Radio. I can't emphasize enough the positive impact Phil had on my brothers' and my life during our formative years.
David Schneider
School
September 20, 2021
We are saddened to learn of your loss. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. Our deepest sympathies, Les and Pat Hipenbecker
leslie hipenbecker
September 14, 2021
I will always remember when Phil started as a Projectionist at the Esquire Theater. His knowledge of mechanics & electronics saved the Theater´s from loosing many a show. I think of my union brother Phil often.
Roch Gersbach
Work
September 13, 2021
