Wedige, Raverne "Phil"

SUN PRAIRIE - The family of Raverne "Phil" Wedige is hosting an open house celebration of life on Sunday, Sept. 19, at PRAIRIE LANES, 430 Clarmar Drive, Sun Prairie, WI, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Phil passed away on March 29, 2020. We gather to remember this wonderful man who is greatly missed. Please bring your memories and stories to share. We look forward to seeing everyone and sharing the many good memories we have. Light hors d'oeuvres and dessert will be served.

Love you Dad, Papa Phil, Grandpa Phil and Great-Grandpa Phil.