Ray Peterson

Dec. 16, 1924 - Dec. 15, 2021

MADISON - Ray Peterson, a World War II Navy Veteran (the Navy meant a lot to him) and graduate of the University of Wisconsin, ambitiously driven business owner who was still working running his rental business, 96 year old father of five children, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, faithful husband of Joy Curtis Peterson for 64 years, born December 16, 1924 to Alice and Russell Peterson, died December 15, 2021, a day before his birthday from cardiac arrest, four months after Pfizer mRNA vaccine acquired at routine appointment where Dr. said she would even give it to a 2 year old. He had been hospitalized for injury and suspected heart attack after being found on his floor at home December 6, 2021.

Ray was preceded by his wife, Joy in death and is survived by their children: Debbie (Hoppy), Dawn (Larry), Danette (John), Mark and David; grandchildren: Michele (Jorge), Kristin (Kevin), Amanda, Kenneth (Queenie), Hoppy Jr. and Shaun; great-grandchildren: Jaylin, Braeden, Bryce, Samantha, Kingsley, Makenzie, Makaila and Makyle. Ray's parents; brother, Ralph and sister, Barbara preceded him in death. His nieces and nephews are now numbering more than 50 and are increasing exponentially.

Ray's grandma, Ida Peterson guided him to purchase his first house at age 17, before he went to war serving in the United States Navy and subsequently graduated from University of Wisconsin that he and Joy married a month after. They had met at young adult dances and Ray taught ballroom at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. He and his dad built a ski jump in Michigan. Joy was once supposed to see Ray in a ski jump competition but he hurt his arm or shoulder in the practice run so he didn't compete. When Joy went to visit him in the hospital, she said she fell in love with his strong arms. He taught himself to play guitar and enjoyed playing it and singing Johnny Cash songs especially, he also loved diving off diving boards.

Ray's professional failing Madison marginal rental housing service directed toward the Madison homelessness, with Joy's stressful office management of her husband's business that when she retired their daughter, Danette, assumed and with him gone she was left to manage.

The acceptance of Ray's body was refused by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Medical School, Anatomy Department, being his and Joy's final wishes giving to those they believed to be most in need, due to him dying with Covid he tested positive for upon hospital admittance without symptoms being their reason for not treating it, except to place in Covid ward not allowing any visitors and only began adding Covid treatment after being hospitalized for a week, though they stated as early as day after hospitalized he is confused and doesn't know where he is that's common with Covid. His breathing began requiring oxygen initiated December 12, followed by finally treating the Covid December 13 with steroids, besides Remdesivir that wasn't successful but instead detrimental, nor was our request pleading with them to try monoclonal antibodies or Ivermectin under Right To Try Act, as the Covid exacerbated after not startng treatment when diagnosed. When he was desperately ill December 14, he was still able to respond he wants any measures taken to keep him alive, sadly as he would have said his treatment was discombobulated. His hospitalist Dr. said of Covid vaccinated patients he treats who've had resulting heart problems, average occurrence of hospitalization is 4-5 months after Covid vaccine. Thankfully, the compassionate UW body donor coordinator picked up Ray's ashes, looked up the private area on campus of land restoration where Joy's ashes were placed he remembered handling and placed Ray's with hers.

His memorial service will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at VFW Day Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, WI 53716, followed by gathering for fellowship and food.

