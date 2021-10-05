Grueneberg, Raymond W.

COLUMBUS - Raymond W. Grueneberg age 85, died peacefully in his sleep at Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus of congested heart disease on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Military honors will follow. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or Columbus Fire Department. We remember Dad as a person who enjoyed food, his recliner and a cold Leinenkugel's. Share your online condolences with Ray's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

