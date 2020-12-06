Keller, Raymond E.

SUN CITY, Ariz. - Raymond Keller passed away Nov. 29, 2020.

Ray will be remembered by his love of his family and his 43-season career pitching fastpitch softball, senior softball and bowling in Arizona.

Ray was preceded in death by wife, Joan; parents; siblings; and daughter-in-law, Linda. He is survived by his children, Larry (Deb), Sandy (Rich), Linda (John) and Jeff; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and his dog, Bailey.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

"Rock 'n Fire Ray--Let's Play Ball!"