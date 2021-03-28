Miller, Raymond F.

STOUGHTON - Raymond F. Miller, of Stoughton, Wis., passed away at home on Saturday, March 20, 2021, following a long battle with pulmonary disease. Ray was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his integrity, compassion, quick wit, and most of all, his amazing sense of humor, warm smile, and hearty laugh. He loved fully, he listened intently, and he cared deeply. He was a wonderful mentor to his children, grandchildren, extended family, friends, and those who had the good fortune of working with him. He will be missed tremendously and remembered always. He was 76.

Ray was born in Akron, Ohio. His family moved to Arlington Heights, Ill., when he was 8 years old, and he attended Arlington High School, graduating in 1962. He went on to graduate from Indiana University in 1966. Prior to his senior year at Indiana, he met and married Nancy, his loving wife and partner of 55 years.

After college, he began a 27-year career with The Quaker Oats Company, working at manufacturing facilities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Marion, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Ind., as well as the corporate headquarters in Chicago, where he served as Director of Human Resources, Gatorade, U.S. and Canada. He and his beloved sister, Nancy Tippy, were the fourth generation of Millers to work for Quaker Oats. After leaving Quaker in 1994, he purchased and ran Country Press in Lodi, Wis., until he sold the business to begin his well-deserved retirement in 2005.

He was predeceased by his parents, Delbert and Mary; and sister, Nancy Tippy. Ray is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Scott (Lori Wittman) and Richard (Nina Uziel-Miller); his grandchildren, Emily, Isabella, Benjamin and Vivian; his step-grandchild, Grant; his nephew, David Tippy (Michele Metz) and their children, Ryan and Michael; and niece, Cynthia Hansen (Greg) and their children, Jack and Rylie.

Services will be held privately in the early summer. In lieu of flowers, Ray requested that any memorials be sent to the following: Evanston Scholars - (evanstonscholars.org); Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin - (secondharvestmadison.org); or Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights - (theyoungcenter.org).

