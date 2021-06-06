Menu
Raymond Priebe
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Priebe, Raymond F.

MADISON - Raymond F. Priebe, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on March 25, 1942, in Wisconsin, the son of Frederick "Fritz" Priebe and Mary Rowin. Ray graduated from West High School in 1960. He was united in marriage to Valerie J. Thompson on Jan. 12, 1963. Ray retired from Hallman Lindsay Quality Paints where he worked many years in manufacturing.

Ray was known for his quick wit and stubborn nature. He loved spending time up north at their cabin in Lac du Flambeau and traveling to Disney World and to other national parks across the U.S. He also enjoyed going to the Iola Car Show and watching Wisconsin sports, especially the Packers.

He is survived by his daughters, Jenniffer Priebe and Jacqueline Stout; grandchildren, Alexa and Blake; siblings, Dick (Sue) Priebe, Mary Dollard, Jane Johnson, Phillip (Eileen) McConnell, Terry (Theresa) McConnell, Cheryl (Bob) Armstrong and Debbie Olson; special aunt, Marilyn Rowin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie; his parents; and his brothers, Jim and Tom McConnell.

Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, especially Kevin and Vicki.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
