Raymond Voss
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Voss, Raymond William "Ray"

RANDOLPH - Raymond William "Ray" Voss, age 85 years, 9 months, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.

In consideration of public safety due to Covi-19, Ray's family has made the difficult decision to have a private, immediate family only graveside service. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbia County Humane Society, W7768 Industrial Rd., Portage, WI 53901, or to the Columbia County Sheriff's Department, 711 E. Cook St., Portage, WI 53901.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
