Regina Everard
FUNERAL HOME
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI

Everard, Regina P.

GREEN BAY - Regina P. Everard, 94, went to eternal life to join her loving husband Wilfred on June 16, 2021. She was born June 30, 1926, in Luxemburg to Joseph and Josephine (Sigl) Arendt. She married Wilfred A. Everard at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Luxemburg on August 17, 1946. After 55 years of married life, he preceded her in death April 17, 2002.

Regina was a member of St. Philip's Catholic Church in Green Bay, the Altar Rosary Society, the Ladies' Auxiliary of the 30th Infantry Division Association Midwest Chapter, along with the V.F.W. Bellevue Post #9677.

She enjoyed playing cards, listening to polka music, dancing, gardening, taking care of her roses, golfing and cooking for friends and family, especially her grandson Tony. She especially loved spending time with her grandson Tony, socializing with her many special nieces and nephews and all of her friends, especially Verna LeGois.

She is survived by her son Gerald "Jay" Everard and his wife Paula Devroy-Everard; her loving grandson Tony Everard and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her five sisters, Marie (Bert) Grande, Philomena (Fred) Cravillion, Catherine (Lester) Charles, Anne (Archie) O'Brien, Rita (Walter) Christoff; two brothers, Clarence (Lucille) Arendt and Harold (Theresa) Arendt; and the Everard brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, Green Bay. There will be a parish wake service to close the evening at 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Visitation will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria St, Green Bay. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 25th at the church. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.

Memorials may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church or Woodside Lutheran Home Foundation for assisted living. Thank you to Regina's wonderful nieces, Sharon Depeau, Eileen Mach, Bonnie Matzke and Linda Dahlke and to the dedicated staff at Woodside Assisted Living for their loving care over the last 6 years.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street, Green Bay, WI
Jun
24
Wake
7:00p.m.
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street, Green Bay, WI
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
312 Victoria St, WI
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
312 Victoria St, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Proko Wall Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sweet sweet lady , so much fun together playing cards with my parents , Verna, Gary and Eileenalways had dessert this night was a special Storheims “hot fudge sundae “!!! God Bless you Regina!! My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Jay and family
Barb Mach
Friend
June 20, 2021
Jay, Paula, and Tony, I am so very sorry to read of your loss. She sounds like a fabulous woman who enjoyed all that life had to offer. Sending you caring thoughts and prayers.
Dolores Zeeh
June 20, 2021
Jay, I am very sorry about your Mom. Being truthful with you, you never get over the loss; you just learn to handle it.

Sincerely,

Gary Rotherham
Gary Rotherham
Friend
June 19, 2021
