Regina Hennessy
FUNERAL HOME
Kendall Funeral Service Inc
209 Mary St
Boscobel, WI

Hennessy, Regina

BOSCOBEL - Regina Hennessy, 97, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Riverdale Health Care Center. She was one of 10 children born to Henry and Mary Stadele on Nov. 25, 1924, in rural Muscoda. On Oct. 30, 1950, she was united in marriage to Richard "Frank" Hennessy. Frank and Regina farmed for many years in rural Excelsior. Together they raised seven children. Upon retirement they moved to Boscobel. Frank preceded her in death in 2004.

Regina is survived by her seven children, Sharon (Steve) Mergen of Dorchester, John (Marlys) Hennessy of Boscobel, Carol Stenklyft of Sheboygan, Janet (Rick) Anderson of DeForest, Mary Jo of Platteville, Jean and Kate of Boscobel; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Rosemary Gassen of Stoughton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; five brothers, Bernard, Clem, Donald, Tony and Francis; and three sisters, Agnes Kinyon, Kathryn Herold, and Dorothy Lester.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH in Boscobel. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. Philip's Catholic Cemetery at Rolling Ground.

Memorials can be made to the Immaculate Conception Church or a charity of your choice.

The Kendall Funeral Home of Boscobel is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
