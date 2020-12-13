Marshall, Reven John "Jack"

MADISON - Reven John "Jack" Marshall, 81, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Dec. 10, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1939, the son of Reven and LaVina Marshall.

He attended St. James Grade School and then Central High School, where he developed many lifelong friends. After graduation, Jack started his career as a sheet metal journeyman for H & H Industries, where he worked for over 50 years.

In 1959 he married Carol Jean Russell at St. James Catholic Church. Together their lives were heavily consumed by their six children, 13 grandchildren and their many athletic adventures. For years Jack could be found on a golf course, ball diamond, bowling alley, or along the glass in the corner of a local hockey rink. He enjoyed watching almost any sport in person, but in more recent years he caught the action from his living room chair.

Jack is survived by his wife; and their children, John (Linda Crowley), Mary (Patrick) Joyce, James, Michelle (Jeff) Simon, Jeffery (Beth) and Joel (Sara); grandchildren, Colleen and Marc Joyce, Ashley and Katelyn Marshall, Brett, Brandon and Brynn Thayer, Sara, Megan and Adam Marshall, Makenzie, Sydney and Blake Marshall; a great-granddaughter, Kinsley; siblings, Maxine (Ralph) Stoikes, Rusty (Cindy) Marshall and Carolyn (Mike) Hensen; many nieces, nephews and countless wonderful friends.

The family would like to thank Meriter/UW Hospital and Heartland Hospice of Madison and a special thank you to his daughter-in-law, Sara.

Private services will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at St. James Church. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Catholic School, Heartland Hospice Care in Jack's Name. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

