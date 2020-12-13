Menu
Reven Marshall
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
ABOUT
West Allis Central High School
Marshall, Reven John "Jack"

MADISON - Reven John "Jack" Marshall, 81, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Dec. 10, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1939, the son of Reven and LaVina Marshall.

He attended St. James Grade School and then Central High School, where he developed many lifelong friends. After graduation, Jack started his career as a sheet metal journeyman for H & H Industries, where he worked for over 50 years.

In 1959 he married Carol Jean Russell at St. James Catholic Church. Together their lives were heavily consumed by their six children, 13 grandchildren and their many athletic adventures. For years Jack could be found on a golf course, ball diamond, bowling alley, or along the glass in the corner of a local hockey rink. He enjoyed watching almost any sport in person, but in more recent years he caught the action from his living room chair.

Jack is survived by his wife; and their children, John (Linda Crowley), Mary (Patrick) Joyce, James, Michelle (Jeff) Simon, Jeffery (Beth) and Joel (Sara); grandchildren, Colleen and Marc Joyce, Ashley and Katelyn Marshall, Brett, Brandon and Brynn Thayer, Sara, Megan and Adam Marshall, Makenzie, Sydney and Blake Marshall; a great-granddaughter, Kinsley; siblings, Maxine (Ralph) Stoikes, Rusty (Cindy) Marshall and Carolyn (Mike) Hensen; many nieces, nephews and countless wonderful friends.

The family would like to thank Meriter/UW Hospital and Heartland Hospice of Madison and a special thank you to his daughter-in-law, Sara.

Private services will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at St. James Church. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Catholic School, Heartland Hospice Care in Jack's Name. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to all the family
Pete Ponti
December 16, 2020
My prayers are with the family. Will never forget the kind hospitality given to me and my family & friends on our visit up a few years ago. Jack was a good man and will surely be missed. May he Rest In Peace in the Heaven above.
Dave Endres
December 14, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies to Carol Jean and the entire Marshall family. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. We will greatly miss him. May he Rest In Peace .
Skip,Nancy and family
December 14, 2020
Our sympathy goes out to Jack's family. Are thoughts and prayers are with you Carol during this difficult time. Peace be with you.
Roger and Ruth Ann Olson
December 13, 2020
Condolences. Jack was a neighbor and friend when we were kids. Time flies!!
Rosemary Guilligan Carr
December 13, 2020
