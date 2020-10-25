Wickland, Rex Bradford

MADISON - Rex Bradford Wickland, age 78, of Madison, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. Rex was born January 16, 1942, in Chicago, the only child of William Bradford Wickland and Marion (Bard) Wickland. He grew up in Chicago and had fond memories of the Uptown neighborhood.

In 1966, he married Teri Ann Caldwell, who died after 12 years of marriage. On November 17, 1979, Rex married Julie Connor. She preceded him in death on June 25, 2018.

Rex was an accomplished designer and graphic artist. He worked for Northwestern University, University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and the Kohler Arts Center. His "retirement job" was as receptionist and secretary for a Verona probate research firm, where his graphic talents were put to use creating artistic genealogical charts.

Rex and Julie loved to travel, and went to Africa, Vietnam, Cambodia, Ireland, Italy, and the Netherlands. They were fans of the South Carolina Spoleto Festival, and attended that arts festival several times.

Living for decades in the Westmoreland neighborhood, Rex and Julie were regulars at their local Village Bar, where many an afternoon included watching "Jeopardy".

Rex was thoughtful, friendly and kind. He loved animals, classic cars, Southern cooking, his iPhone, and puns. He is survived by cousins Steven, Paige, Charlene, and Henry, by many loving friends, and by Julie's family.

No service or celebration will be held at this time.

