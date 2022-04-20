Richard "Rich, Dick, Kung" Aeschbach

WINDSOR - Richard "Rich, Dick, Kung" Aeschbach lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, April 17, 2022, with his wife, Karen by his side. No more pain or physical restrictions. Picture him soaring like an eagle just taking it all in.

Rich is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen Aeschbach; Three brothers: Jim (Corinne) Aeschbach of Cross Plains, WI, Bob (Eileen) Aeschbach of Dane, WI, and Tom (Joni) Aeschbach of Waunakee, WI; Nine nieces and nephews: Maria (Eric) Gray of Portage, WI, Wayne (Sarah) Aeschbach of Mount Horeb, WI, Annette Aeschbach of Poynette, WI, Brenda Aeschbach of Harmony Grove, WI, Keith Aeschbach of Dane, WI, Andrea (Matt) Klemm of Waunakee, Justin (Kate) Aeschbach of Germany, Josh ( Stacia) Aeschbach of Blue Mounds, WI, and Jared (Chelsea) of Muskego, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick "Roy" and Coletta Aeschbach; and a nephew, Aaron Aeschbach.

Rich, the 4th son of Fredrick "Roy" and Coletta Aeschbach was born January 8, 1952, in Madison, WI. His family lived in Cross Plains and later Middleton, WI where he attended school.

Rich served three years in the Army, two years in Germany and one year in Vietnam. Shortly after returning home from the service, he met Karen and they were married in less than a year. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, softball, bowling and golf.

After working at Oscar Mayer in Madison, WI, for ten years Rich wanted to be his own boss so in his 30's he completed college. After a few years with a degree in machine tool and the right opportunity he opened Aeschbach Maintenance Machining (AAM) in Arlington, WI. Within two years he built a new machine shop in Poynette, WI. Rich ran a very successful business for 22 years before selling the shop and retiring.

After retiring Rich and Karen became snowbirds, spending the winters in Point Venture, TX, and the summers in Princeton, WI. In May 2021, they moved to Windsor, WI.

Along the way, Rich received numerous acknowledgments, awards and trophies. A few that meant the most to him are: a 2001 Columbia County Manufacturer of the Year Special Award for Community Commitment and nomination for Manufacturer of the Year Award, 1993 WI Vietnam Veteran Outstanding Achievement Award, and a 1977 softball MVP trophy. He said the MVP trophy meant so much because his teammates picked him. On July 31, 2021, his family honored Rich by dedicating and placing a Legacy Stone at the Highground Veterans Park in Neillsville, WI.

Beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend, you'll always stay deep in our hearts, loved and forever missed. Rich always was quick with a big smile and joyous laughter to all he met. His kindness, loving ways will always be remembered.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until 11:15 A.M. A livestream of Rich's service can be viewed at https:/www.youtube.comhannelCewLKLGqcCUs91_A4LLGfKA.

Memorial donations can be made in Rich's name to the American Legion, Wounded Warriors Project, or Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

