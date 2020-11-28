Becker, Richard A.

MIDDLETON - Richard Becker passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughters at his side on Nov. 4, 2020. Richard was born on Oct. 4, 1945. He is survived by his wife, Carol Becker; daughters, Claire Olson (Matt) and Erin Becker (Jeff Koszarek); three grandchildren, Finley, Faye, and Luca; his sister, Joanne Oliver; and extended family.

Richard was an incredible person who touched the lives of everyone he encountered – whether it was because of his kindness or handsome face. Richard was a sincere, intelligent, hard-working, and resilient person. Richard fiercely loved his family and always let them know.

His family and friends will miss him beyond measure. We are grateful that he will be forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Agrace Hospice (agrace.org/donate or call 800-553-4289).

A celebration of life will occur privately with family members.