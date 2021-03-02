Menu
Richard Bongard
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Bongard, Richard E.

MADISON - Richard E. Bongard, age 81, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on Sept. 24, 1939, in Madison, Wis., to Carl and Anna (Storteig) Bongard. He married Linda Midthun on May 14, 1977. Richard and Linda raised three wonderful boys. Richard enjoyed boating, loved his tools, and he enjoyed working around the house. Richard enjoyed helping them out when they needed it. He had two beautiful grandchildren that will miss him in years to come.

Richard is survived by his wife, Linda (Midthun); their sons, Scott, Tom (Yvonne) and Tim; two grandchildren, McKenzie and Colton; a sister, Florence; and many other nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Carl (Peggy) Bongard, Patricia (Joe) Waite, and Betty (Norman) Reible.

Burial services with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Road BB, Madison.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

(608) 249-8257



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Highland Memory Gardens
3054 Highway BB, Madison, WI
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
