Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard "Dick" Carlson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Carlson, Richard Wayne "Dick"

MADISON - Richard Wayne "Dick" Carlson, age 91, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Born to Edna (Tiedeman) and Ernest Carlson, Feb. 27, 1930, Dick was a lifelong Middleton-area resident.

He was known for his skill at ballroom dancing, wearing colorful shirts, and buying and selling antiques. He worked at the antiques business with his wife, Annette, right up to his death.

Dick was a loving husband, dad and grandpapa. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Annette; daughter, Jill; son, Scott; grandkids; great-grandkids; and many friends and relatives.

A celebration to honor Dick's long and happy life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Tuesday.

The family invites you to share your memories of Dick at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Dec
21
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.