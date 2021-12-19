Carlson, Richard Wayne "Dick"

MADISON - Richard Wayne "Dick" Carlson, age 91, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Born to Edna (Tiedeman) and Ernest Carlson, Feb. 27, 1930, Dick was a lifelong Middleton-area resident.

He was known for his skill at ballroom dancing, wearing colorful shirts, and buying and selling antiques. He worked at the antiques business with his wife, Annette, right up to his death.

Dick was a loving husband, dad and grandpapa. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Annette; daughter, Jill; son, Scott; grandkids; great-grandkids; and many friends and relatives.

A celebration to honor Dick's long and happy life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Tuesday.

The family invites you to share your memories of Dick at www.gundersonfh.com.

