Richard Davies
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Claussen Funeral Home - Lake Mills
416 W. Lake St.
Lake Mills, WI

Davies, Richard H.

JOHNSON CREEK - Richard H. Davies, loving father, grandfather and friend, passed away at his home in Johnson Creek; he was 77 years old.

He was born on Aug. 16, 1943, in Freeport, Ill., the son of the late Harry and Pauline (Halzel) Davies. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, where he majored in electrical engineering.

Richard enjoyed fishing and spending time with loved ones. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, quiet strength and kind nature. Richard was also part dog whisperer; he loved the dogs he had in his life and had a natural way of bringing out the best in them.

Survivors include his companion and dear friend, Susan Likness; his son, Greg (Nicole) of Kewaskum; two grandchildren, Sonya Davies and Vincent Davies; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother in infancy, Robert; and his sister, Pauline "Polly" Adamson, in 2008.

Friends may call to pay their respects Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the CLAUSSEN FUNERAL HOME.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Freeport, Ill.

www.claussenfuneralhome.com



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Claussen Funeral Home - Lake Mills
416 W. Lake St., Lake Mills, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Claussen Funeral Home - Lake Mills
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry to hear about the death of your Dad, Greg.
Jim and Jean Robertson
December 21, 2020
