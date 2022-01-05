Evans, Richard Dale "Dick"

DELL PRAIRIE - Richard Dale "Dick" Evans, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on July 18, 1951, in Fort Atkinson, to Robert and Maureen Evans, who then moved to Madison where he grew up in the Spring Harbor neighborhood.

As the third of 12 children, Dick and his siblings spent many hours enjoying backyard carnivals, tobogganing at Hoyt Park, ice skating at the pond, going to get milk past the old Coca-Cola plant, and swimming and fishing at Spring Harbor. During his teens, he developed a passion for automobile and small engine repair through his friend and mentor, Dick Koos (deceased). One time in high school, he was even pulled out of another class by the shop teacher to help fix an engine the teacher was struggling with.

Upon graduating from Memorial High School in 1969, Dick went to work for Don Miller Pontiac where he progressed through the ranks to become certified as a Master Mechanic. Expanding his knowledge of automobiles and trucks, he developed a love for the open road and began a fulfilling career as a long-haul semi driver for Harlan Sprague Dawley and Famous Footwear. Dick then transitioned to more local routes as a Redi-Mix Driver, or "Concrete Placement Specialist" as Dick would say, for Wingra Redi-Mix, while also working part-time for the City of Madison Police Department Parking Enforcement until his retirement in 2010.

Dick married his high school sweetheart, Mary Bradley, in 1971, and they were together for nine years, having two sons, Brian (47) and Trevor (45). He later married Kyah Evans in 1987, and they were together for 19 years. He enjoyed the last 12 years spending time with his dear friend and companion, Ruth St. John. Dick was also loved and will be missed by his Yorkie, Woofy, who was always by his side or riding in the front basket on his bike.

An avid outdoorsman, Dick spent the majority of his free time fishing in his prized Bottom Line Princecraft Pro, and especially looked forward to his annual trips to Canada with all his fishing buddies and best friend, Dave Winkler. And it's true what they say, his pictures from these adventures ARE worth 1,000 words.

Dick took pride in passing on his knowledge and love of the outdoors to his sons, getting them involved in hunting and fishing and all things nature at an early age. He thoroughly enjoyed the times they could spend together in the woods, on the water, or simply listening to their adventures. In his later years, he got to share his gift with his grandchildren all over again.

On any given day, you could find Dick riding on his Harley, driving his Jeep in the countryside looking at old, abandoned structures, working on a project in his garage, offering a helping hand to friends and neighbors, or simply being outdoors in his yard where he enjoyed spending his time.

Dick is survived by his sons, Brian (Lysbeth Zanoya) and Trevor (Chiyono Cho); and his grandchildren, Flynn, Leo, Taiga and Ryoga. His surviving siblings include Kathy, Sandy, Joyce (Vince), Tim, Terry, Jeff, Shawn and Russ (Renee). He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob, Dan, Randy; and his first wife, Mary.

A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later date when the weather is more suited for an outdoor event, where Dick would have preferred to be, surrounded by nature, family, and friends. In lieu of flowers, Dick would be most honored to have a beer opened in his name or a donation made to The Wisconsin Wildlife Federation or Crime Stoppers USA.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and support to all the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Claire Memorial in Baraboo and St. Mary's Hospitals in Madison for their care of Dick and ongoing efforts throughout this pandemic. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

