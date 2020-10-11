Grams, Richard Lloyd

DEERFIELD - Richard Lloyd Grams, age 80, of Deerfield, Wis., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital of COVID-19.

Richard was born to Lloyd and Daisy (Kinney) Grams on Oct. 15, 1939, in Brainerd, Minn., growing up with siblings Lavonne Thesing of Brainerd, Minn., Ronald Grams of Pequot Lakes, Minn., Dianne Schlegel of Scandia, Minn., Jerry Grams of Edgerton, Wis., Glenda Hoheisel of Brainerd, Minn., and Darrell Grams of Rockland, Mich. He married Sandra Vaade in Madison, Wis., on May 13, 1961. He worked in auto and insurance sales before founding Greater Insurance Services, with small town agencies throughout Wisconsin. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman Second Class from May 1961 to June 1962, stationed in Greenland.

Richard loved his siblings, children and grandchildren and used his time and energy to make their lives fun. With the help of his family he built a log cabin by himself on Squirrel Lake in Minocqua, and spent his summers fishing with the grandchildren, fixing the boats and docks and slides so that others could relax. He loved to travel with Sandra and enjoyed their home in Sun Lakes, Ariz. He was a natural boater, comfortable on everything from a catamaran to a canoe on Squirrel Lake, or a yacht on Lake Michigan. He made his home on a wooded hill outside of Deerfield, where many family members also live, and spent the winters setting up sledding hills and snowmobile rides for a steady flow of family and visitors.

Richard is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Todd (Laura) Grams of Cottage Grove, Steven (Laurie) Grams of Deerfield, Sherri (Bruce) Gjermo of Deerfield, Kristine (Matthew) Klein of Mendota Heights, Minn., and Susan (Alan) Mikkelson of Deerfield; as well as 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family expresses their deep gratitude to the nurses and staff in the ICU at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for their courageous and tender care.

A private family ceremony is planned on the hill in Deerfield. A donation to St. Paul's Liberty Church in Deerfield is requested, in lieu of flowers.

Dick's advice for living a good life was prioritizing Family, Faith and Work, in that order. We know that he is fishing with Daisy today in a better place. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

