Hahn, Richard William

HARVARD, Ill. - Richard William Hahn, age 90, passed away on Sept. 15, 2021, at Mercy-Harvard Care Center.

He was born in Islip, N.Y., the only child of John and Elsie (Meyer) Hahn on May 5, 1931. Richard spent his entire youth in Islip and graduated from high school there as well. He married Marilyn Evert on Oct. 26, 1979, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Richard also attended Wagner Lutheran College on Staten Island, N.Y. He went on to become a high school teacher in the New York City School System. After several years of teaching, he changed career fields and became a Federal Government employee for the Civilian U.S. Air Force. He was also in the National Guard for 30 years.

Richard was a supporter of the EAA in Oshkosh and a longtime member of the Dairyland Plymouth Club. He enjoyed flying his Cessna 172 with Marilyn to many vacation spots in the mid-west, leading the Bible study group at the care center, the many vacations to Europe, and he especially enjoyed their trip to Russia in 1986.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children from a previous marriage, Douglas and Leslie; and many of Marilyn's Evert/Grover/Vitense family members in Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his in-laws.

His funeral will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH in Harvard, Ill., where he was a longtime member. It will be conducted by Vicar Amanda Monroe at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, with a visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. Please remember to wear masks and social distance. Graveside services will be held at Marilyn's family church, Saint Paul Lutheran Church on Highway 19 in Marxville, Wis., at 2:30 p.m., conducted by Vicar Kathi Mathison-Risley.

The family wishes to thank the Mercy Harvard Care Center staff for their years of dedicated care.

