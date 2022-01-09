Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Hamann
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Hamann, Richard, Sr.

MADISON - Richard Hamann Sr. passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, after living a long, happy life of 90 years. He was stationed in Alaska while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was thrilled to recently join a Badger Honor Flight accompanied by his son.

Richard and his wife of 54 years, Ramona (Patzner), raised their family in Minnesota, moving to Hurley, Wis., to enjoy retirement, then to Rochester, Minn., and finally Madison, Wis. Everywhere, he enjoyed being part of the American Legion and of the Catholic Church as a third and fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Lisa O'Connor Reihl (Mark) and Richard Hamann Jr. (Jean); his grandchildren, Jack O'Connor (Leigh Stangl), Ryan O'Connor, Caitlin O'Connor, Richard Hamann III, and Charles Hamann; as well as many friends. Happy trails, Dad!

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wis. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Lisa, Sorry to hear of the passing of your father. It sounds like he lived a great life. So glad you could be with him these last several years.
Cheryl McCollum
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results