Hamann, Richard, Sr.

MADISON - Richard Hamann Sr. passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, after living a long, happy life of 90 years. He was stationed in Alaska while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was thrilled to recently join a Badger Honor Flight accompanied by his son.

Richard and his wife of 54 years, Ramona (Patzner), raised their family in Minnesota, moving to Hurley, Wis., to enjoy retirement, then to Rochester, Minn., and finally Madison, Wis. Everywhere, he enjoyed being part of the American Legion and of the Catholic Church as a third and fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Lisa O'Connor Reihl (Mark) and Richard Hamann Jr. (Jean); his grandchildren, Jack O'Connor (Leigh Stangl), Ryan O'Connor, Caitlin O'Connor, Richard Hamann III, and Charles Hamann; as well as many friends. Happy trails, Dad!

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wis. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406