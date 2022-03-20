Menu
Richard Willis Hart
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Richard Willis Hart

Dec. 21, 1928 - March 17, 2022

WINDSOR - Richard Willis Hart, age 93, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

He was born on December 21, 1928, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, the son of Willis and Inez Hart. He married Patricia Baines on July 21, 1951.

Richard is survived by his twin sister, Ruth Van Tassel of Baraboo; six children: Tom (Terrie), Mike (Sheila), John (Jacquie), Jeanne, Sue and Kathy (Richard); nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Donna Kelley and Shirley Teteak. A private family celebration will be held.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom, My sympathies to you and your family. Just seeing your name brings back so many "upnorth" memories. I had to let go of the cottage a few years after Les passed away but, all of the memories remain. " Hey, Arnie. Can I borrow your truck to go to the dump?"
Bonnie Burke Lee
March 20, 2022
Our deepest thoughts are with you. We had some wonderful times in the past with all of you. He had a wonderful and fulfilled life and will deeply be missed.
Jack and Rindy Van Tassel
Family
March 20, 2022
