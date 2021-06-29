Hartwig, Richard D. Sr.

BELLEVILLE - Richard D. Hartwig, Sr., age 93 of Belleville passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on November 12, 1927 at St. Mary's Hospital the son of William and Evelyn (Tourdot) Hartwig. On February 12, 1955 he was united in marriage to Lorraine Phillips at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Evansville. Richard was a lifelong farmer, farming in the Dayton-Attica area. Until recently he loved to go over to the farm to help Steve by driving a tractor or combine, and checking on fields. He also enjoyed playing cards, bowling, trips to the casino, going out to eat, and get-togethers with his family, especially the holidays. He was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Belleville.

Richard is survived by his sons Richard Hartwig, Jr., and Steve (Colleen) Hartwig, daughter Judy (Lonnie) Gill, ten grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by a sister Gladys Hartwig, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lorraine, grandson Eric Hartwig, sisters Bernice Steinhauer and Eleanor Albertson, and brothers Jack and Clarence Hartwig.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating. Burial will be in the St. James Cemetery, Belleville, WI.

Relatives and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

