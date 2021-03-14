Hatton, Richard Ellis "Dick"

CAMBRIDGE - Richard Ellis "Dick" Hatton, age 82, passed away after a lengthy illness, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at London Lodge in Cambridge. He was born on June 10, 1938, in Janesville, Wis., the son of Ellis and Velma (Easton) Hatton.

Dick graduated from Janesville High School with the Class of 1956. He worked as the store manager for Farm & Fleet, for 25 years. He then started his own business, Mow and Sno, which kept him outdoors, his favorite place. Dick was united in marriage to Barbara West on March 23, 2002. Together they had 19 wonderful years together. Dick enjoyed snowmobile racing and camping with his family. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Dick is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Kathy Bedner and Barbie Spangenberg; three sons, Gary (Debbie) Poley, Jim Poley, and David (Jamie) Poley; daughter-in-law, Lisa Hatton; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and expecting two more this summer; honorable brother, David (Gail) Hatton; foster sister, Margaret Sarrow; and two sisters-in-law, Darlene (Robert) Bartz and Sandra O'Neil.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Charmaine Hatton; daughter, Sherri Schoenemann; son, Ricky Hatton; foster brother, Lyle Jacobs; infant brothers, Raymond and Robert Hatton; and brother-in-law, Don O'Neil.

A private funeral service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Dick's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A public visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 50 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Dick's name to London Lodge in Cambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420