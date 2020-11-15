Hensen, Richard E., Sr.

MARSHALL - Richard E. Hensen Sr., 77, of Marshall, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Richard was born on April 2, 1943, in Madison, Wis., the son of John and Helen (Lochner) Hensen. Richard was a mason by trade and later worked maintenance at Trek Bicycle. He was a founding member of the Marshall Snowmobile Club and enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling and was an avid NASCAR fan. Richard was extremely active and always had his beloved dog, Jack, by his side. He loved spending time up north at the cabin in St. Germain which he built with friends and family. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting while at the cabin. Richard was known as a handy man, and he could fix or build just about anything. He also had a passion for grilling, growing potatoes and made the best goulash for family meals. Richard enjoyed having a beer or his "Honey Jack" with friends and family, as it was always 5 o'clock somewhere. He will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

Survivors include his special dog, Jack; children, Richard (Carla) Hensen Jr. and Rodney (Paula) Hensen; stepdaughter, Julie (Tim) Beisenstein; grandchildren, Richie (Samantha) Hensen III, Amanda Hensen (Jeff Sorensen) and Reese Beisenstein; great-granddaughter, Savannah Hensen; and brothers, Gerald (Carol) Hensen, Jack (Dawn) Hensen, Paul (Chanda) Hensen, Earl (Mary) Hensen, and Bill (Vesta) Hensen.

He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 44 years, Mary; and brother, Dan.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.