Hollern, Richard A.

MADISON - Richard A. Hollern, born March 23, 1933, in Wausau, Wis., to Allen and Gretchen (Graebel) Hollern, died on Feb. 22, 2021.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, he was a member of SAE, a lieutenant in the military police, and a member of the first Army pistol team. After a stint in the U.S. Army, he obtained a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, and then spent a year with Continental Oil in Denver. Upon returning to Madison, he joined and became a partner in the DVW Beckwith firm, finding the trial work he had been seeking. Upon Mr. Beckwith's death, he became a senior partner in the Stafford Rosenbaum firm, and remained there until his retirement. He was a member of The American College of Trial Lawyers, and was listed in America's Best Lawyers.

Richard loved music that rattled the windows, and possibly neighbors. He also loved golf, motorcycles, flying and fishing. On two occasions, he flew his family to Key West. Reviews of the experience were mixed. While in Florida, he landed a trophy tarpon that landed him a listing in the Key West Miami Herald fishing tournament.

Richard was funny, profane, mercurial, and on occasion maddening, but he was never dull.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene; daughter, Kate (Bill) Kaegi; son, Matthew (Pamela Argentieri); grandsons, Eric and Josh Kaegi; Marlene's sister, Madolyn; her brother, Arch; along with his nieces and cousins.

A private service will be held. Memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice, where Richard was cared for so kindly.