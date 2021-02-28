Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Huxtable
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Huxtable, Richard Derrell

MILWAUKEE - Richard Derrell Huxtable, born in Loves Park, Ill., on Nov. 20, 1928, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife, LaVona; his four children, Sheryl Bendickson, Vicki Barbour, Jan Von Hoff, and Rick Huxtable; along with his 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Richard grew up in the Madison area, went to school there, and became a teacher and coach. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

A private family service will be held, due to COVID.


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
37 Entries
Dear Cousin Hux I trust that life in heaven is well for you and gathering together with all your friends, and family enjoying freedom of life..My memories of our time together in Mineral Point forever remain in my heart...God be with you peacefully. Hugs and love from your Canadian Cousin Dorothy
Dorothy Ferguson
February 16, 2022
Dick and I finally met one another at a family reunion in Mineral Point and "Found ourselves" and had kept up our chat through emails ...I only wish that I could have known him all through the lost years but we made up through our emails, and I loved baseball too, was involved in the sport during my younger years as was my oldest daughter as well... Dick and I are cousins and I send my condolences to his family at this sad time..keep the happy memories in your heart.. as I do and love you all... Your canadian cousin Dorothy (Silva-White) Ferguson Victoria BC Canada
Dorothy Ferguson
May 23, 2021
Mr. Huxtable was the most incredable math teacher I ever had while at Nicolet High School. I took a Freshman math course with him and loved the way he taught. Since he was able to really help me understand mathematical concepts, I asked him every year to request me as a student for the rest of my high school career. Although he taught students who would be future engineers, and I wasn't sure of my career path, I wanted to make sure I had the best. At my 50th year reunion, everyone was toasting his sports and coaching expertise and I stood up to toast and recognize how gifted he was in teaching math students who struggled to learn the concepts. I was so happy to have the opportunity to acknowledge his strength in teaching math and let him know when I taught my children with special education needs (I became a Resource Specialist) his explanations were always there for me. I am glad I was able to tell him in person how important he was in my life as I pursued my career as a teacher, now a professor and entrepreneur. Thank you so very much, Mr. Huxtable. You were definitely a change agent for me. My your spirit remain among those that cherish you.
Dr. Suki Stone
April 4, 2021
I recently learned of Mr. Huxtable´s passing and wish to extend my condolences to his family. He was my math teacher at Nekoosa High School in the late `50´s or `60´s and I rate him as my most favorite teacher. He had such patience and enthusiasm and always made our classes fun. I also enjoyed seeing him at various Badger Baseball functions as he, as well as my husband, played baseball for the Badgers. He was such a nice person and will be missed by all who knew him.
Nancy Weaver Krohn
March 15, 2021
My sympathies to the Huxtable family. I met Mr. Huxtable through my dad, Rollie Strehlow and came to know him as Hux as my dad always called him. My dad would take me up to Nicolet as a little kid for wrestling, football or timing at track meets and Mr. Huxtable was always so nice to me and treated me like one of the guys. I never saw him without a beaming smile or laughing. My father considered him a great friend and although I never went to Nicolet, I knew he was well respected there as a great role model. It was a great group of coaches during the 60s 70s and 80s that truly cared about the young men and women that passed through those halls.
Steven Strehlow
March 9, 2021
Mr. Huxtable was my math teacher for two years (I still remember - and use - what I learned from him during the logic classes). He was also my coach on the track team in 1969 and 1970. Being an athlete was incredibly important to me and I have many fond memories of Coach Huxtable. His family has my deepest condolences. I'll never forget how kind and supportive he was of an insecure kid.
Gregg Herman (Class of 1970)
March 3, 2021
It seems that it was a short time ago when we were all together on Nicolet's track. Coach Huxtable was discipline but a fair individual to deal with. I could not have asked for anything more from both a teacher and coach. This is why I had a deep respect for coach. I will keep Coach Huxtable and family in my nightly prayers.
Bob Orcholski
Friend
March 1, 2021
Coach Huxtable positively impacted me as a young 13 year old in 1972 at Camp Lucerne, sharing both his baseball knowledge, his integrity, and his faith in God. 48 years later, I can honestly say my week there made me a better man, father, and grandfather. Blessings to Coach Huxtable and his family...
Kurt Nowka
March 1, 2021
Important person to me as a baseball coach, friend and mentor. He will be missed.
Tom
February 28, 2021
My condolences to the Huxtable family. I had Mr. Huxtable for my head track coach for four years and as a math teacher for two years. He always pushed me to rise to my potential in both areas.
Don class of '68
February 28, 2021
I was fortunate enough to have Mr Hux for a swim coach beginning at a very young age. I saw him many years after graduation (in 1975) and was so touched that he remembered. I've often thought of him. Also....remember taking a class with Rick. Condolences to all...and it's good to see that so many of us still remember.
Patrice Komor
February 28, 2021
Our sympathies. We loved your dad´s stories. Always a positive spin on events
Michael J Spanbauer
February 27, 2021
A wonderful math teacher! Engaged and making sure concepts were understood. Appreciated your teaching skills and concerns for your students. Thank you.
Robert Stone
February 26, 2021
Many happy memories of times spent with hux. Knew him through church and high-school baseball and really renewed our friendship at the WAC. Fun conversations, many laughs and lots of birthday cookies and cupcakes. We both miss him already.
Steve and Joann James
February 26, 2021
As his former mgr at The Porticos, we were drawn to him immediately. Later, seeing him at the WAC everyday, continued our great friendship and Dick was "one in a million!" Our lives have been blessed by knowing him. Rest In Peace
Suzi & Mickey Cherner
February 25, 2021
Dear Huxtable Family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I can´t imagine the emotions you are experiencing at this time. He was such a unique man and set the bar pretty high. I´m sure he was very proud of his family and am honored to have known him. He passed on a ton of character to his fantastic family. Good Bless you and comfort you during these trying times. Love, The Dunbar Family
Craig
February 25, 2021
My sincere sympathies on the loss of your husband. My father Bill Radtke worked with him at Nicolet. My dad had the utmost respect for him and really enjoyed working with him. Sending love to you and your family during this difficult time
Karen Radtke Kloehn
February 25, 2021
Many great memories of Coach Huxtable during those summer days on the baseball diamond, and in the gym at spirited pickup games. He taught us the nuances of the game of baseball that I still appreciate when I watch his favorite game. He loved to coach, play, and compete. Reading the first few pages of his memoirs gave a glimpse into Coach that made me appreciate him even more - looking forward to reading the rest. Many condolences go out to the family as you honor him.
Chuck Averkamp
February 24, 2021
I was fortunate to know Hux as a coach as well as a friend. His enthusiasm for life was infectious and he lived his life to the fullest. He will be missed
Lance Painter
February 24, 2021
I didn't know Dick as well as the rest, but through my in-laws Jan and Vern. I do remember serving alongside he and LaVona at the MDA telethon for many years. He was a great man, and will be missed.
Carol Wolfmeyer
February 24, 2021
I treasure my memories of coaching with Hux during my short tenure as his assistant. He was a kind, supportive individual, one who deepened my appreciation for the game. A smiling countenance was his mantra. His exemplary life enriched those fortunate to have known him.
Carl Jette
February 23, 2021
Coach, thx for spending so much time talking to me at our class reunion. Thanks for your encouragement and kind words. Fondest memories of playing softball against you in Glendale. What an athlete, competitor and gentleman you were always.
Tom Schutz
February 23, 2021
My condolences to the entire Huxtable family. I was fortunate to have him as both a football and baseball coach while attending Nicolet High School. He has helped shape many young people into the good citizens they have become today. He will always be remembered. Rest In Peace Coach and thank you.
Jack Mordini
February 23, 2021
Coach Huxtable revives wonderful memories of my Nicolet years ('68 graduate). He was my coach in several sports and even was a competitor on the pickup basketball courts in the off season. He even convinced me to go out for baseball my junior year after playing football, basketball and tennis that year until he and I agreed I couldn't hit a curveball to save my life. He was a great guy. He was always upbeat, encouraging and fair. I haven't seen him for many years but seeing his obituary made me both sad for your loss but happy I knew and respected for all these years.
John Melamed
February 23, 2021
"Hux", what a wonderful man. I was very fortunate to see a side of him, aside from him being my coach. Like most of his students and athletes, he saw a potential in me before I saw it in myself. Thoughts and prayers to the Huxtable family.
Bob Johnston
February 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. He was a great teacher at Nicolet. I learned a lot from him including mathematics. I was very happy I got a chance to talk with him at the 50th reunion. It was great to see him there with everyone. May your memories bring you peace.
Marilyn Bain Ackerman
February 23, 2021
My sympathy to LaVona and family. You had him in person for a long time. My fond memories of Hux and family go way back to Melrose and Camp Lucern. Then all the years at Nicolet socializing with card games and meals with LaVona, wife Carol, and myself. Even a weekend trip together.
Chuck Runningen
February 23, 2021
Although I never had the benefit of having Coach Huxtable in the classroom or on sports field, i did have interactions with him in school or just watch and listen to him with others. My friends, (the boys), who had Coach on the baseball teams respected his love and energy he put into them. As Title IX was still some years off , I never got the opportunity to be coached by Mr. Huxtable, but if I had had the chance, I would have! I send my sincere sympathies and prayers to the Huxtable Family.
Christy Talboys Schaefer
February 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of his passing. What a great man that taught me a lot about baseball but also a bit about life. He will be missed
Jim Boldt
February 23, 2021
My sincere condolences. He was a wonderful teacher, coach and listener. I will cherish the memories, as will so many, many others...RIP, Coach.
Steve Pinzer
February 22, 2021
So many things I could say about Coach. He presented me two medals at state. He made me strive to heights I didn't have. I respected him and loved him so much. He had everyone believing in him. My best memory is him asking me me junior year what I wanted to run at conference meet '74. I ran against my teammate Craig Payton and a stud at Brown Deer who won 4 state medals in 74 all season. And I couldn't win. He pulled me aside and said I ran everything he asked me to run for two years. He asked "what would you like to run?" I told Coach I want to win and would take third in the conference meet at 440. I asked if I could run the 880 which I never ran before. He said okay. I won conference, regionals and sectionals and took 5th at state and fourth my senior year at state. Hux presented those two medals at state. I quit losing and set an old 880 and 800 record at Nicolet. Junior year, 1974, our team was incredible. I ran with Coaches son, Rick. Great guy. And so many great runners in relays. Hux, you were my best experience at Nicolet, though I never took math from you. You were Coach, and am so glad I met you. You helped form me more than anyone could know. RIP. Loved you Coach.
Jim McGurk
February 22, 2021
As probably the youngest (and most recent) of the old cronies at the WAC, I always enjoyed Hux´s stories and celebrating his birthdays. We also saw each other at Shully´s music venue during summers. He will be missed. Condolences to his entire family.
Jim Ross
February 22, 2021
I have so many fond memories of hanging with Jan at her house and lucky for us both Duck and LaVon left us to ourselves upstairs!! Dick was the nicest teacher and coach. I am sure it was not easy for him to work at the school where his children attended. I am sure he is missed by many. I would love to share stories with Jan if you want to reach out to me on Facebook. I wish all the Huxtables peace.
Leslie Woods-Speed
February 22, 2021
From class of '66......I'm truly saddened to hear this. He was a wonderful man and a wonderful coach during my track days at Nicolet.
Gregg Eisenhardt
February 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dicks passing. He will be missed by many.
David Greening
February 22, 2021
Such a blessing to have met Hux. One of the sweetest genuine souls I have had the pleasure to meet. Hugs and prayers during this time.
Estrella
February 22, 2021
I pray for Coach Huxtable´s family as they grieve the loss of such a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. I am thankful for his work instructing me in Geometry so many years ago! Hugs and prayers for you all, Beth (Gorectke) Bowerman
Beth (Gorectke) Bowerman
February 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 37 of 37 results