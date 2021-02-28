Mr. Huxtable was the most incredable math teacher I ever had while at Nicolet High School. I took a Freshman math course with him and loved the way he taught. Since he was able to really help me understand mathematical concepts, I asked him every year to request me as a student for the rest of my high school career. Although he taught students who would be future engineers, and I wasn't sure of my career path, I wanted to make sure I had the best. At my 50th year reunion, everyone was toasting his sports and coaching expertise and I stood up to toast and recognize how gifted he was in teaching math students who struggled to learn the concepts. I was so happy to have the opportunity to acknowledge his strength in teaching math and let him know when I taught my children with special education needs (I became a Resource Specialist) his explanations were always there for me. I am glad I was able to tell him in person how important he was in my life as I pursued my career as a teacher, now a professor and entrepreneur. Thank you so very much, Mr. Huxtable. You were definitely a change agent for me. My your spirit remain among those that cherish you.

Dr. Suki Stone April 4, 2021