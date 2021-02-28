Huxtable, Richard Derrell
MILWAUKEE - Richard Derrell Huxtable, born in Loves Park, Ill., on Nov. 20, 1928, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
He is survived by his loving wife, LaVona; his four children, Sheryl Bendickson, Vicki Barbour, Jan Von Hoff, and Rick Huxtable; along with his 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Richard grew up in the Madison area, went to school there, and became a teacher and coach. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
A private family service will be held, due to COVID.