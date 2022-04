Johnson, Richard Allan

MADISON – Richard Allan Johnson, age 91, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending for a memorial gathering in the fall. A full obituary will appear at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6666