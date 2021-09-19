Keller, Richard Leonard

MOUNT HOREB - Richard Leonard Keller, age 87, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Sage Meadow of Middleton, surrounded by family after a long journey with dementia.

He lived in the house he was born in and spent his life farming the land in the Town of Perry, which was settled by his great-grandfather, Simon, in 1855. He was born on June 30, 1934, in Perry Township, near Mount Horeb, to Francis "Frank" and Elizabeth (Meier) Keller.

He married Lois Patterson on Oct. 1, 1960, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Argyle, Wis. Together they had three children: Michael, Teresa and Patrick. They were married for 40 years.

Richard was a very involved and active member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Perry Township, serving as a lector, commentator and usher. He was also a proud member of the Catholic Knights, Knights of Columbus, Third Degree member of Father Ignatius Kline Council 10559 and Fourth Degree Bishop O'Connor Assembly 1200. He served as Grand Knight and received the Medallion Award in 2015.

Richard served as Town Chairman of Perry Township for six years. He was also an active member who served in various capacities in numerous agricultural boards and committees, including Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI), Wisconsin Farmer's Union, Grange and 4-H, and he gave tours at the World Dairy Expo. He loved farming and caring for the land and animals. He was an avowed steward of the land, leaving the world a better place for future generations.

He was a caring, supportive and patient person who was always willing to listen. He often said, "God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason – to listen more than you talk." He was the best Dad and Grandpa. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up and being involved in their lives.

Richard is survived by his children, Michael "Mike" (Cheryl Gulbrand) Keller of Mount Horeb, Teresa "Teri" Johnson of Madison and Patrick (Kim) Keller of Barrington, Ill.; grandchildren, Brittany and Bradley Johnson and Madison and Emma Keller; siblings, Lillian Stull of Madison and Frances "Fran" (Rich) Barman-Paulson of Waunakee; brother-in-law, Leo (Bea) Patterson of Juda; sister-in-law, Sue Patterson of Stoughton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Lois (Patterson) Keller, in August 2001; his parents, Frank and Elizabeth (Meier) Keller; and his siblings, Mary Susan, Donald and John Keller.

Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. A public visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, followed by a Catholic Rosary at 6:30 p.m.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ozers and the staff at SSM Health Dean Clinic, the staff of Sage Meadow Assisted Living Facility, and Agrace HospiceCare.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Dementia Society or Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

