Knipfer, Richard D. "Rick"

MADISON - Richard D. "Rick" Knipfer, 67, died from heart failure at the VA Hospital in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 24, 2021. He was born in Rhode Island on Dec. 30, 1953, the son of Ronald Knipfer and Janet C. (Annen) Knipfer. Rick served as a U.S. Marine from 1973-1977. He was a member of American Legion Post 385, Verona. He was very proud of going on the Honor Flight. Rick also enjoyed his Harley Davidson and fishing the lakes of Madison. He was employed by Sub-Zero for 34 years. Rick loved his dog, "Willow."

Rick is survived by his mother, Janet C. Grosse; and his son, Ryan Knipfer. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Knipfer; grandparents, Peter and Mildred Annen, and Byron and Tess Knipfer; and sister, Kim Shillingburg.

Following Rick's request, there will be no funeral service. Burial will take place at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434