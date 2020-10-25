Mann, Richard G. "Rick"

MADISON - Richard G. "Rick" Mann, age 74, passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born to Gordon and Grace (Dobbs) Mann in Madison on Nov. 18, 1945. He graduated from East High School. Richard served in the Vietnam War in the Navy and later in the Coast Guard as a chef to the officers.

Richard is survived by a sister, Patti (Marv) Ritchie; and three nephews, Todd, Kent and Kurt Ritchie. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will he held at a later date, and burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

