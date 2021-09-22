McCord, Richard "Dick"

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Richard "Dick" McCord, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Dick was born in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 30, 1933, the son of Sidney and Vera (Minard) McCord. He was the eldest of 10 children. Dick and his siblings spent many years with each other laughing and sharing their love for vintage cars, motorcycles, and sports.

He was united in marriage to Janice Pearson on March 22, 1952; together they lived on the east side for over 40 years, raising their children and grandchildren. Dick began his career working for Thomas Bakery and Chicago Northwestern Railroad. It can be assumed that this is where his lifelong passion for trains and all things sweet came from. Later, Dick became a production worker at Oscar Mayer and received awards for never missing work and being a dedicated employee for over 30 years. Dick often woke up early, long before the sun would rise and often in less-than-ideal weather, so he could ride his bicycle to work. Everyone lucky enough to see Dick on his path to work or home would certainly get a whistle, a one-handed wave, and one of his famous smiles.

When Dick was not working, he loved to travel with his family. Dick and Janice would often load up their VW bus or station wagon with all five of their kids and drive off on great adventures to New Jersey, California, Mexico, Colorado, and Florida. Even with Dick driving the entire trip, the family's vacation was not short on creating memories while exploring the open road. Dick and Janice were also lucky enough to travel by motorcycle to Colorado and the East Coast, which were trips of a lifetime for an avid motorcycle rider.

As Dick's family expanded, his and Janice's doors always remained open to family. Dick could often be found in his garage tinkering on an old Volkswagen, birdwatching over Acewood Pond, or watching his beloved Packers and Badgers. For many years, all of Dick's kids lived in the same neighborhood, and weekends would be spent meeting at Grandpa and Grandma's house to go on bike rides around the lake. In the winter Dick enjoyed spending time with his family, riding 3-wheelers and ice skating on the pond in his backyard. Dick may be remembered by family, friends, and neighbors for holding a sail that would flow beside him as he elegantly skated around the pond. Outside of Dick's love for remaining active, he enjoyed supporting his children and grandkids by attending numerous choir concerts, sporting events, and other celebrations over the years.

Dick retired at the age of 62 and moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., with his wife, Janice. Dick continued to enjoy hosting his family when they came to visit. With pride, he would take his family to see the dolphins at Johns Pass, vintage car shows, and all the spots he visited for his favorite local treats. Throughout the years, Dick remained a man that loved his family and lived life with humility and kindness. His legacy will forever be held in the hearts of his beloved family.

Dick is survived by his wife, Janice; five children, Victoria (CJ) Boris, Richard (Dick) McCord Jr., Marsha Kniebuehler, Tamie Olson, and Shawn (Robin) McCord; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer McCord, Heather Corcoran, Melissa (Bob) Swanson, Shanna Owens, Abby (Geoffrey) Pineda, Ashley (Jon) Rosen, Patrick (Melissa) McCord, Allen (Sam) McCord, Dylan (Jessica) McCord, Keeley, Quinn, and Aiden McCord; 12 great-grandchildren, Ben Ross, Collin and Greta Corcoran, Kai, Urban, and Ara Swanson, Sawyer and Charlie Owens, Oliver Rosen, Parker McCord, Landon McCord, and Jaxson McCord; and siblings, William (Carol Rice) McCord, Donald (Rita) McCord, Walter (Louise) McCord, Randolph (Lisa Marie) McCord and Jeffrey (Gloria) McCord. He is further survived by son-in-law, Steve (Liz) Ross; daughter-in-law, Kristi Mahler; nephew, Kris McCord; and many other family members and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Vera; siblings, Robert Gary (Huckie), Steve, Sandra, and Gloria (Jeanie) McCord; and sons-in-law, Keith "Oly" Olson and Mike Kniebuehler.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Free Bikes for Kids," https://fb4kmadison.org/donate/.

"May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sunshine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

may God hold you in the palm of His hand."