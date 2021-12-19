Menu
Richard "Dick" Mickelson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Mickelson, Richard Adolf "Dick"

MADISON / PARDEEVILLE - Richard Adolf "Dick" Mickelson, age 91, of Pardeeville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. He was born on Oct. 9, 1930, in Madison, Wis., the son of Adolf and Florence Mickelson.

Richard graduated from Madison East High School. He married Julie (Rasmussen) Mickelson on Feb. 27, 1954, in Madison, Wis. Richard served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, Richard enjoyed a longtime career as an over-the-road driver for Frito-Lay. He was honest and hardworking and was a great provider for his family.

In his younger years, Richard enjoyed camping with his wife. More recently, he enjoyed woodworking and building birdhouses and he took pleasure in watching and feeding "his" birds. He liked sharpening lawn mower blades for his neighbors and kept a very well-manicured lawn. He loved gardening, especially growing tomato plants. He was also an avid football fan, supporting the Badgers and the Packers, with Bart Starr being his favorite quarterback of all time.

Richard is survived by his children, Michael (Sheryll) Mickelson, Jim (Michelle) Mickelson, Steve (Nancy) Mickelson and Terri Mickelson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Julie Mickelson; daughter, Deborah Mickelson; son, Timothy Mickelson; four brothers; and five sisters.

A graveside service will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Highway BB, Cottage Grove, at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, followed by burial. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Dec
23
Graveside service
12:15p.m.
HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS
3054 County Highway BB, Cottage Grove, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jimmy sorry for your loss.
Scott Wille
Other
December 21, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.Sorry for the loss of your father.
Lola Lord
Friend
December 19, 2021
