MADISON – Richard Charles Miller, age 75, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021, at UW Hospital surrounded by his loving family, after complications following open heart surgery.

Richard was born on Nov. 16, 1946, in Boone, Iowa, to Robert R. and Christine L. (Bryan) Miller. He grew up in West Allis, Wis. He graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry in 1969 and earned a Master of Science degree in chemistry from UW-Madison in 1971. He married Susan M. Sturm on June 10, 1972, in Appleton. They made their home together in Madison and were blessed with two wonderful daughters, Melinda and Colette. Richard was employed as a chemist for 37 years in the Clinical Labs at UW Hospitals. Over the years his job was challenging, interesting, highly varied, educational, and full of good people to work with. He enjoyed reading (educational and entertaining) as he took the bus to work most of his career. He also enjoyed building and fixing things and working in the yard. He delighted in spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to travel. Many wonderful vacations were spent in National Parks. Richard and Sue also enjoyed trips to Costa Rica, Mexico, Hawaii, Spain, Rome, Italy and Peru, including Machu Picchu.

In August of 2011, Richard and Sue realized their longtime dream of installing a solar photovoltaic system consisting of 17 panels on their home. Richard and Sue were active in the Care For Creation Team at St. Dennis Catholic Church and were involved in the solar installations at St. Dennis, one for the school and one for the church.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Susan; his daughters, Melinda (Brian) Menge and Colette (Anthony) Tranchita; five precious grandchildren, Nathan, Kristen and Benjamin Menge, and Karissa and Tyler Tranchita; brothers, Tom (Peggy) Miller and Mark (Linda) Miller; and sister, Elaine (Jim) Dressner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH. Inurnment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the District Council of Madison, Inc., Society of St. Vincent de Paul (P.O. Box 259686, Madison, WI 53725-9686).

