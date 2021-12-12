Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Miller, Richard Charles

MADISON – Richard Charles Miller, age 75, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021, at UW Hospital surrounded by his loving family, after complications following open heart surgery.

Richard was born on Nov. 16, 1946, in Boone, Iowa, to Robert R. and Christine L. (Bryan) Miller. He grew up in West Allis, Wis. He graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry in 1969 and earned a Master of Science degree in chemistry from UW-Madison in 1971. He married Susan M. Sturm on June 10, 1972, in Appleton. They made their home together in Madison and were blessed with two wonderful daughters, Melinda and Colette. Richard was employed as a chemist for 37 years in the Clinical Labs at UW Hospitals. Over the years his job was challenging, interesting, highly varied, educational, and full of good people to work with. He enjoyed reading (educational and entertaining) as he took the bus to work most of his career. He also enjoyed building and fixing things and working in the yard. He delighted in spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to travel. Many wonderful vacations were spent in National Parks. Richard and Sue also enjoyed trips to Costa Rica, Mexico, Hawaii, Spain, Rome, Italy and Peru, including Machu Picchu.

In August of 2011, Richard and Sue realized their longtime dream of installing a solar photovoltaic system consisting of 17 panels on their home. Richard and Sue were active in the Care For Creation Team at St. Dennis Catholic Church and were involved in the solar installations at St. Dennis, one for the school and one for the church.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Susan; his daughters, Melinda (Brian) Menge and Colette (Anthony) Tranchita; five precious grandchildren, Nathan, Kristen and Benjamin Menge, and Karissa and Tyler Tranchita; brothers, Tom (Peggy) Miller and Mark (Linda) Miller; and sister, Elaine (Jim) Dressner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH. Inurnment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the District Council of Madison, Inc., Society of St. Vincent de Paul (P.O. Box 259686, Madison, WI 53725-9686).

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dear Elaine and Family, Please accept our sympathy for the loss of your brother, Richard. Our Lord´s grace and fond memories will sustain you. We will keep your family in our prayers. -Rene and Gary
Rene Steven
Friend
December 16, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Richard's passing. My sympathies to everyone in the family. I worked with Richard on investigative projects and development of new assays in the Chemistry Laboratory at UW Hospital for 19 years. He was always a pleasure to work with, and his data were trustworthy. Most of these projects directly impacted patient care.
Dave Koch
December 16, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of Richard's passing. My deepest sympathy to his family. Richard was a great guy. He was hard working, very meticulous, and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Michael Poquette
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results