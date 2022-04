Richard M. Moore

May 16, 1941 - March 30, 2022

EVANSVILLE - Richard Mark Moore, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednenesday, March 30, 2022 at the age of 80.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 6, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville.

Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.