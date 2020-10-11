Nichols, Richard "Rick"

STILLWATER, Minn, - Richard "Rick" Nichols, age 63, of Stillwater, Minn., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 8, 2020, after bravely fighting ampullary cancer.

Rick grew up in Madison, Wis., and will be remembered as one of the top athletes and people to ever come out of the state of Wisconsin. The athleticism was not self-proclaimed, as Rick was mentioned in a 2010 list of athletes in the Madison area that should have been considered as one of the best all-around male athletes ever.

Rick loved his family above all else and cheering on Minnesota sports. Rick's presence in a room was felt with his larger than life personality or by a quick pinch of your side. Rick will fondly be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Wally and Rose. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann; his four children, Jessica, Ashley, Ryan, and Aaron; three grandchildren, Maren, Laker, and Isaak; and loving brothers and sisters, Trina, John, Dan, Stacie, Tom, and Pete.

Further details about Rick's journey and memorial service are on his CaringBridge. Rick's virtual service will be livestreamed Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 5 p.m. at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Richard-Nichols. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The V Foundation.