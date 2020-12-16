Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Niesen
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Niesen, Richard "Dick"

MADISON – Richard "Dick" Niesen passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the age of 72.

He wants to thank all his brothers, sisters and wife for their love and support. Dick and Sue celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. He loved his Draft House and Rookies friends. He was proud to serve in the 1st Cav U.S. Army and enjoyed his wife's colorful gardens.

Dick is survived by his brothers and sisters, Ken (Joyce), Beatrice, Art, Sandy (Vito) and Tom (Donna); and numerous nieces and nephews that he also considered his children. He was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Reisdorf; and many loved ones.

A private family celebration will be held.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761



Published by Madison.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sue, We are so sorry about Dick's passing. As a new kid in 1962 at Van Hise, Dick became a friend and helped me fit in. We played together on a summer baseball team and football at Van Hise. Dick was our great fullback. Its been a long time but Dick will be remembered.
Jim and Deb Hadden
Friend
December 22, 2020
Sue, So sorry to hear of your loss. When you feel up to it, call me 332-7843
Bob Burns
December 21, 2020
Sue, we are so sorry to learn of Dick's passing. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Julie and Steve Phillips
December 21, 2020
Sue, no words can begin to express to you how saddened I was to read of Dick´s death. My heartfelt, deepest sympathy is extended to you and to Dick´s family. I am so very grateful that Caryl & I had a chance to stop over to see you both and catch up several years ago. May he Rest In Peace While we don´t get many chances to get together, you both have & will always hold a special place in my heart.
Jeanne Cantwell
December 20, 2020
I will miss you Buddy. Friend Classmate and Proud member of 1st. Cavalry! Iam truly sorry for your loss Sue.
Tom Kruger
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results