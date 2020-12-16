Niesen, Richard "Dick"

MADISON – Richard "Dick" Niesen passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the age of 72.

He wants to thank all his brothers, sisters and wife for their love and support. Dick and Sue celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. He loved his Draft House and Rookies friends. He was proud to serve in the 1st Cav U.S. Army and enjoyed his wife's colorful gardens.

Dick is survived by his brothers and sisters, Ken (Joyce), Beatrice, Art, Sandy (Vito) and Tom (Donna); and numerous nieces and nephews that he also considered his children. He was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Reisdorf; and many loved ones.

A private family celebration will be held.

