Owens, Richard L. "Rick"

SUN PRAIRIE - Richard L. "Rick" Owens, age 70, passed away on June 25, 2021, at the UW Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 18, 1950, in Madison, Wis., to parents Robert "Dwight" and Ruby (Haak) Owens.

Rick graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1967. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, then went on to work at Madison Metro for 40 years. Besides spending time with his family and friends, Rick enjoyed many hobbies, including deer hunting, camping, traveling, and rooting for the Packers and Badgers. Rick had a bright personality, a great sense of humor, and was loved by many. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and papa.

Rick is survived by his wife of 17 years, Karen; seven children, Dawn (Frank) Agostinelli, Theresa (Chris) Robinson, and Valerie Owens, all from Dallas, Texas, Marissa Meiller of Sun Prairie, Carrie (Dan) Swenson of Marshall, Ashley (Dan) Christopher, and Kiley (Maggie) Sokolik of Stoughton; eight grandchildren; mother, Mary Owens; three siblings, Ralph (Jeanna) Haak, Karen Owens and Charles Owens; and special friend, Flo Kobylinski.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thank you to the UW doctors, Dr. Evie Carchman and Dr. Kyle Richards, their teams, and to the UW Nursing staff on F6.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 2, at 1:30 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison.

