Richard Dana Pierce

March 25, 1951 - Jan. 17, 2022

Richard Dana Pierce AKA St. Dick, AKA THE King was released from Cancer on January 17, 2022. Richard was born to Irving (Skip) Bowen and Ann Elizabeth Pierce on March 25, 1951, in Concord, MA. He spent his childhood throughout the East Coast, primarily in Connecticut, with a stint in Bermuda.

He proudly graduated from Lawrence Academy in Groton, MA, and then from Cornell University in 1973. After a short gig running a night club in Ithaca, NY, he was recruited by the University of WI - Madison, where he spent the entirety of this career managing the facilities of the WI Union. Richard spent many years advocating for the Facilities Management profession via the International Facilities Management Association (IFMA), ultimately serving as Chairman of the Board. His work with IFMA allowed for global travel and experiences that he treasured.

However, his greatest passion was for his "Little Women," and especially the Love of his Life, Pam who he was married to for 40-years. No one has ever loved retirement more, he spent it creating culinary feasts for those he loved, kayaking and biking, restoring cast off furniture to its' prior glory, home improvement projects and of course curb shopping and dumpster diving. (Madison, WI residents note, there will be extra inventory this Hippie Christmas without him!)

He was greeted by those who proceeded him, his older brother, John Bowen Pierce and his parents.

He is survived and missed by many including his wife; two daughters: Tina (Pierce) Nelson and Whitney Pierce, three granddaughters: Ruthie (15), Dottie (12) and Cordelia (7); and son-in-law, Nate.

A Celebration of Life will be held April 22, at 3:00 p.m. at Blackhawk Church 9620 Brader Way, Middleton, WI, 53562. Libations to follow (location TBA).

