Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Pritchard
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison West High School

Pritchard, Richard Edmund, Jr.

MADISON - Richard E. "Richie" Pritchard Jr., 74, of Madison, Wis., passed away after a brief battle with cancer in the pancreas and liver, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born to the late Rev. Richard E. and Eleanor Pritchard on May 12, 1947.

He graduated from Madison West High School, and then from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, studied at Earlham School of Religion, and worked for the University of Wisconsin. He loved music, singing in choral groups, and playing on baseball teams. He was a track star in high school. In October 1964, he marched with his father in Birmingham, Ala., advocating for civil rights reform. He was a friend to all and loved meeting and talking with everyone.

Richie is survived by his sister, the Rev. Lynn Renne (Dr. James W.) of Newburgh, Ind.; brother, Bill Pritchard (Anna) of Arlington, Wash.; a niece and nephew; a great-niece; three great-nephews; and many cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held this coming spring or summer at Lake Kegonsa State Park in Stoughton, Wis.

To offer condolences, share stories, and receive information about the celebration of his life, please email [email protected]


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mary Blanche Lathrop
December 31, 2021
Richie was a special childhood friend in both school and church. Of the same age, we played Mary and Joseph together in the church nativity pageant. May he have everlasting peace. With love, Mary
Mary Blanche Lathrop
Friend
December 30, 2021
We are sure Mom & Dad welcomed Richard home with open arms. His Dad was Don´s boyhood paster West Minister back in the 1940´s and OUR pastor at Heritage Congregational Church. Many sympathies to your families.
Don & Mary Ellen Miller - Mount Horeb
Friend
December 19, 2021
Richie was a nice guy and a good friend in high school at Madison West. we both loved track and were on the track team that won the state met in 1964! God be with you!
Philip Peloquin
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results