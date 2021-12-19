Pritchard, Richard Edmund, Jr.

MADISON - Richard E. "Richie" Pritchard Jr., 74, of Madison, Wis., passed away after a brief battle with cancer in the pancreas and liver, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born to the late Rev. Richard E. and Eleanor Pritchard on May 12, 1947.

He graduated from Madison West High School, and then from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, studied at Earlham School of Religion, and worked for the University of Wisconsin. He loved music, singing in choral groups, and playing on baseball teams. He was a track star in high school. In October 1964, he marched with his father in Birmingham, Ala., advocating for civil rights reform. He was a friend to all and loved meeting and talking with everyone.

Richie is survived by his sister, the Rev. Lynn Renne (Dr. James W.) of Newburgh, Ind.; brother, Bill Pritchard (Anna) of Arlington, Wash.; a niece and nephew; a great-niece; three great-nephews; and many cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held this coming spring or summer at Lake Kegonsa State Park in Stoughton, Wis.

To offer condolences, share stories, and receive information about the celebration of his life, please email [email protected]