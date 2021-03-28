Reynolds, Richard "Dick"

MONROE – Richard "Dick" Reynolds, age 74, died quietly on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Azura Memory Care in Monroe, Wis.

Dick was raised in Madison and graduated from East Side High, Class of 1966. He was a renowned handyman and proud member of the C.C. Riders Motorcycle Club for 44 years.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bennett's Junction House, Highway 81 at Highway J, west of Monroe.

Newcome Funeral Home in Monroe, Wis., assisted the family with final arrangements.