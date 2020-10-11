Sarbacker, Richard "Dick"

MADISON - Richard "Dick" Sarbacker, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1938, in Madison, the son of Lloyd and Barbara (Bouzek) Sarbacker.

Dick graduated from Madison East High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He married June Godding on Sept. 27, 1958, in Madison. Dick was a jack of all trades, could fix anything and was very skilled in ornamental iron work. He was a longtime member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and he enjoyed coaching his children's t-ball and softball teams. He was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood carving.

Richard is survived by his wife, June; two sons, Timothy (Debra) Sarbacker and James Sarbacker; two daughters, Jane Jensen and Mary (Marc) McNett; eight grandchildren, Tyler (Ashley) Sarbacker, Tommy McNett, Allison Sarbacker, Megan McNett, Elizabeth Sarbacker, Molly McNett, Grace Jensen and Jack Jensen; brother, David (Nancy) Sarbacker; sister, Janice; brother-in-law, Gary Godding (Christopher); two sisters-in-law, Lori Godding (Dennis) and Nancy (Tom) Noel; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Glen Julseth; and two brothers, Lloyd Sarbacker and Donald Sarbacker.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorials may be gifted in Dick's name to Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

