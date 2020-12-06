Sargent, Richard E.

MADISON - Cmdr. Richard E. Sargent, USN (Ret), age 94, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Springfield, Va., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Nancy (Tom) Sundal and Walter Sargent; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Richard's obituary at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 2 p.m. CST on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakwood Foundation, https://www.oakwoodfoundationinc.org, or Fairfax County Park Foundation, https://fairfaxparkfoundation.org/. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

