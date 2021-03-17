Schmitz, Richard W.

WAUNAKEE - Richard "Dick" Schmitz, age 84, of Waunakee, passed away at home on Saturday, March 13, 2021, after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He was born on Sept. 26, 1936, to Herbert and Hildegarde (Ripp) Schmitz.

Richard attended St. John's School and Waunakee High School before serving three years in the U.S. Army. He later worked for Waunakee Alloy for 10 years and Carnes Corporation in Verona for 48 years. He was a founding member of the Waunakee Area EMS, where he volunteered for 25 years as an ambulance driver and Emergency Medical Technician.

He married Arlene Ripp, his childhood sweetheart, on Feb. 15, 1958, and together they raised five daughters, aka "The Dicky Kids."

Richard was a humble, hardworking and funny man who loved his family dearly. "Baba" was an avid reader and music lover. He enjoyed camping and cookouts, attending his children's and grandkids' music, theatre, scouting and sporting events, and taking road trips to explore new places. He pitched many innings in adult softball leagues and was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. A lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, he sang with the parish choir until the age of 82. A highlight was performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City with the group, in combination with St. Bernard's Parish in Middleton and St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Sun Prairie.

Richard is survived by daughters, Ann Smith, Crystal Lake, Ill., Cathy Schmitz (Susan Muzik), Portland, Ore., Joan (Melvin) Hamilton, Waunakee, Luci (Mark) Ramthun, Dodgeville, and Ellen (Patrick) Linnihan, Brookfield; grandchildren, Jordan Smith, Christine and Alana Hamilton, Aaron and Noah Ramthun, and Madison, Sean, Ryan and Michael Linnihan; brothers-in-law, James Kissiar, Leon Ripp, Wally Ripp, Phil Garcia and Chad Resari; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Dorman, Sally O'Malley, Doris Carey, Mary Ripp, Irene Rose, Anita Garcia, Maxine Wilson and Edna Resari; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; brothers, Robert and Laverne; sisters, Janet and Joyce; parents-in-law, Chris and Irene Ripp; brothers-in-law, Jerome Ripp, Edwin Ripp, Roy Dorman, Hno. Tomás Ripp, Don O'Malley, and Ray Carey; son-in-law, Walt Smith; sisters-in-law, Leatrice Schmitz, Dolores Ripp and Alberta Ripp; and grandson, Jeremy Schmitz.

Richard had a full and very active life, which he lived with quiet dignity and humor, even after losing his beloved wife in 2006, followed by his own battle with cancer. ALS was his final challenge, but he died ready to meet his Savior and see Arlene again.

"Well done, thou good and faithful servant... Enter thou into the joy of the lord." - Matthew 25:21

The family wishes to thank the amazing and compassionate caregivers at the SSM Hospice and Right At Home agencies for helping Dad as ALS weakened his body, enabling him to end his days peacefully at home. Special thanks to Sister Georgeann Roudebush for her many visits.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 19 at SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee, with Monsignor James Gunn presiding at 11 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed at stjb.org and will be available in the future as well. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Richard's name to Saint John the Baptist Church, the ALS Association or the charity of your choice.

