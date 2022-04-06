Menu
Richard Lloyd Schuhler
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH
Richard Lloyd Schuhler

November 24, 1945 - April 4, 2022

VERONA - Richard Lloyd Schuhler, age 76, of Verona, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. A memorial service will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 WI-78 Trunk, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, with the Rev. Kelli Fisher presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A full obituary will be published on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077



Published by Madison.com on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH
1057 WI-78 Trunk, Mount Horeb, WI
Apr
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH
1057 WI-78 Trunk, Mount Horeb, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
