Richard L. "Dick" Schuhler

November 24, 1945-April 4, 2022

VERONA - Richard L. "Dick" Schuhler, age 76, of Verona, peacefully entered eternal life on Monday, April 4, 2022, at home with Luann and Lindsey by his side, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on Nov. 24, 1945, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Lloyd and Catherine (Steger) Schuhler.

Dick graduated from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis and then continued his schooling at Truman State University. He joined the U. S. Marines while in college and served in the Vietnam War with several of his college friends.

After graduating from college, Dick worked as an FBI agent for 33 years, serving in Portland, Ore., Houston, Texas, Madison and Anchorage, Alaska. He retired in 2003 and was instrumental in creating the Joint Terrorism Task Force for the Anchorage Division.

Dick was united in marriage to Luann Syftestad on March 31, 1989. He enjoyed downhill skiing, scuba diving and golfing, all which he did with his wife, Luann, at his side. Dick loved his many trips to the wine country and even spent time in France. He was truly a wine connoisseur, who enjoyed sharing his passion with others. Additionally, he was the world's best cat dad to many rescued Persian cats.

Dick is survived by his wife, Luann; son, Rick (Rhonda) Schuhler and their children, Sarah and Zoe Schuhler; daughter, Lindsey (Calvin) Zick; sisters-in-law, Judy (Willis) Volden and Bette (Jim) Pankonien; brother-in-law, John (Sally) Syftestad; and cousin, Kay Congleton. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his parents-in-law, Arch and Ruth Syftestad.

A memorial service will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 WI-78 Trunk, Mount Horeb (Daleyville), at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, with the Rev. Kelli Fisher presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will take place at Perry Lutheran Church Cemetery with Military Honors being conducted.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Richard's name to Perry Lutheran Church, Dane County Humane Society and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

