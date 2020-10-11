Schultz, Richard

MADISON/LODI - Richard Schultz, age 92, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1928, in Madison, son to Arthur and Gertrude (Scheer) Schultz. Richard was united in marriage to Beverly A. (Johnson) Schultz on Nov. 18, 1946, in Madison. They shared 73 years of marriage together.

Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, restoring old cars, telling stories, gambling, and cheering on the Packers. He was a successful and hardworking man. For many years Richard worked at Oscar Mayer before starting up his garbage disposal company, ABC Disposal. Richard went on to sell his rubbish company to BFI Disposal, where he then became District Manager.

He is survived by his children, Bonnie (Bob) Anacker, Jerry, Larry (Diane), Julie (Terry) Clark, Lori Coffey, and Dawn (Mike) Thruman. He also leaves behind his 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; parents, Arthur and Gertrude; daughter, Linda; brothers and sisters. Richard will be greatly missed.

Special thank you to Our House in Lodi for their compassionate care.

Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL SERVICE, 3325 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704, with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. Friends and family will bring Richard to his final place of rest at Roselawn Memorial Park immediately following funeral services.

For those not able to join in person, please join us via zoom link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84380837585, for the funeral service, and the following zoom link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82566477034, for the graveside services.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666