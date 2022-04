Seim, Richard E., Jr.

MADISON - Richard E. Seim Jr., age 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home, with his wife at his side. Private services will be held. Please share your memories of Rich at www.CressFuneralService.com.

