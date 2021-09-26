Skowlund, Richard I.

SHEBOYGAN - Richard Ivan Skowlund, 76, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Plymouth, Wis.

The son of Alan and Elizabeth (Scribner) Skowlund, Rick was born in Keene, N.H., on March 29, 1945. Following his father's return from World War II, the family moved to Madison, Wis.

He graduated from Madison West High School. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, he graduated from UW-Whitewater. Rick valued education, continuing to study and learn at every opportunity. He earned a BBA from UW-Madison in 1973, and an MBA from UW-Whitewater in 2003.

Rick was a man of unwavering faith who lived life with steadfast integrity.

Rick will be forever loved by his wife, Anne (Weber) Skowlund, Sheboygan; his daughter, Julia (Nathan) Franzene and their children, Andrew and Elizabeth, Appleton, Wis.; and his son, Michael (Jennifer) Skowlund and their children, Hailey, Emma, and Luke, Chicago, Ill.

He is also survived by his siblings, Roger (Fern) Skowlund, Walnut Creek, Calif., Barbara (Peter) Nelson, Eau Claire, Wis., and Peter (Cynthia) Skowlund, Spokane, Wash.; his sister-in-law, Susan Caldwell, Merrimac, Wis.; his aunt, Gladys Skowlund, Dousman, Wis.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will take place at noon on Friday, Oct. 1, at FIRST UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2401 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan, WI. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon at the church.

Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, Sheboygan, is assisting the family.