Richard Skowlund
Madison West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home - Sheboygan
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI

Skowlund, Richard I.

SHEBOYGAN - Richard Ivan Skowlund, 76, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Plymouth, Wis.

The son of Alan and Elizabeth (Scribner) Skowlund, Rick was born in Keene, N.H., on March 29, 1945. Following his father's return from World War II, the family moved to Madison, Wis.

He graduated from Madison West High School. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, he graduated from UW-Whitewater. Rick valued education, continuing to study and learn at every opportunity. He earned a BBA from UW-Madison in 1973, and an MBA from UW-Whitewater in 2003.

Rick was a man of unwavering faith who lived life with steadfast integrity.

Rick will be forever loved by his wife, Anne (Weber) Skowlund, Sheboygan; his daughter, Julia (Nathan) Franzene and their children, Andrew and Elizabeth, Appleton, Wis.; and his son, Michael (Jennifer) Skowlund and their children, Hailey, Emma, and Luke, Chicago, Ill.

He is also survived by his siblings, Roger (Fern) Skowlund, Walnut Creek, Calif., Barbara (Peter) Nelson, Eau Claire, Wis., and Peter (Cynthia) Skowlund, Spokane, Wash.; his sister-in-law, Susan Caldwell, Merrimac, Wis.; his aunt, Gladys Skowlund, Dousman, Wis.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will take place at noon on Friday, Oct. 1, at FIRST UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2401 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan, WI. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon at the church.

Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, Sheboygan, is assisting the family.



Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
FIRST UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH
2401 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan, WI
Oct
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
FIRST UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH
2401 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home - Sheboygan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Rick's passing.It brings back many good memories of Rick and family on Birch avenue in Madison.
Tim Kirkpatrick
November 26, 2021
Rest in Peace Brother. Semper Fidelis
William Bizzozero
Other
October 22, 2021
rest in peace USMC brother , guard the gates well and we all see you sooner or later. God bless you and your family. SF Marvin ' platoon 290
Marvin Fortney and Platoon 290
Other
October 22, 2021
Molly Meyer & Kate Groninger
September 30, 2021
