MIDDLETON / JANESVILLE – Richard E. Skyles, Middleton, formerly of Janesville, died peacefully at Attic Angel Place on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held at FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 54 S. Jackson St., Janesville, at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, with the Rev. Dr. Tanya Sadagopan presiding. A visitation will be held at the church following the service until 2 p.m. on Thursday. Face masks and social distancing will be required. A private family graveside service was held at an earlier date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

