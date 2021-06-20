Menu
Richard Edison Skyles
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Skyles, Richard Edison

MIDDLETON / JANESVILLE – Richard E. Skyles, Middleton, formerly of Janesville, died peacefully at Attic Angel Place on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held at FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 54 S. Jackson St., Janesville, at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, with the Rev. Dr. Tanya Sadagopan presiding. A visitation will be held at the church following the service until 2 p.m. on Thursday. Face masks and social distancing will be required. A private family graveside service was held at an earlier date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
54 S. Jackson St, Janesville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
